Letter: Solution to plastic bags is fairly simple and easy

I’m not sure why the awful fuss over banning plastic shopping bags. It makes so much sense in so many ways to do so. The major logic being an environmental one.

There are millions and millions of these bags disposed of in landfills, rivers, streams and oceans throughout the world and they aren’t going to disappear on their own. Many States in the United States and all of Canada have banned the use of these bags already.

The solution is very simple. Keep reusable cloth bags in your car, truck or other vehicle. Then take them into the store and fill them with your groceries or whatever when you shop.

When you empty the cloth bags at home then put them back in your car so that they can be reused on your next shopping trip.

Pretty simple solution by my thought.

Bob Wiltshire

Eden