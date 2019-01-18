Letter: GOP could have given Trump what he wanted

The Republicans held both Houses of Congress for two years, and could have given President Donald Trump all of the money he wanted for the border wall at any time.

Now the Democrats overcame the Republicans in the House in the midterms. Fifty-three-point-one percent of Americans voted Democratic while 45.2 percent voted Republican. Voting is democracy in action. Now Trump wants to harm the lives of government workers and all Americans to bully his way forward. Traveling by plane is less safe, our national parks are dangerous, and the economy at large suffers. Does Trump care about the American people?

Shame!

Gloria Duran

East Amherst