Letter: City Hall could go orange to signal special events

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you glad you memorized the Sabres home game schedule so you don’t find an orange parking ticket on your car when you go out to dinner downtown?

I’m fine with raising parking rates and lengthening hours. But seriously, how are we supposed to keep track of all the special events that require feeding the parking meter after 5 p.m.? Here’s how: Light up City Hall in orange every night there’s a special event. Then everyone can look at City Hall and know they have to feed the meter or they’ll get an orange-clad ticket. It will be Buffalo’s Bat Signal. No orange light, no tickets for anyone. Let’s have some fun!

In the meantime, I’ll try to keep track of all the special events downtown so I don’t get a ticket.

Les Hoffman

Buffalo