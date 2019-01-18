Letter: Bozer’s effort to save building warrants noteworthy praise

The Buffalo News had an outstanding front-page article, Dec. 1. Giving well-deserved congratulations to Joan Bozer for leading the uphill battle to save the beautiful Gothic Revival Old Post Office Building for the downtown campus of Erie Community College. As the current President of ECC, Dan Hocoy, said towers and spires like those of Europe are important to the cityscape. For example, the City Hall in Buffalo’s Sister City, Lille, France, has a phenomenal belfry.

My grandson, Austin Ford, a senior at Rochester Institute of Technology, remarked that it was a shame that Rochester tore down many of its landmark buildings such as its stunning railroad station before the preservation movement took hold there. Fortunately, Buffalo has fared better.

Joan Bozer has always used her remarkable skills of working across the political aisle and uniting people of various points of view. She helped me get federal law changes to my loan by eliciting help from Jack Kemp, Republican, and Geraldine Ferraro, Democrat. Buffalonians have been lucky to have had Joan Bozer’s exceptional talents working for us for over 40 years.

We should make the downtown campus, “The Joan Bozer Campus of Erie Community College.”

Bonnie Gordon Flickinger Ph.D.

Buffalo