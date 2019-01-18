Lancaster National Speedway owner Gordon Reger reiterates 'no sale, no racing' stance

Lancaster National Speedway owner Gordon Reger on Friday reiterated his position to the Buffalo News that if the Gunnville Road dual stock car/drag racing facility does not sell to a new owner before the start of the 2019 local auto racing season, there will not be a season at Lancaster.

The track has operated continuously since 1959. Reger has owned the Lancaster-based track for nearly 20 years. The track was managed for Reger the last three seasons by former Lancaster track president Tim Packman, who left at the conclusion of last season to pursue other career opportunities. Packman eventually became the president of Memphis International Raceway in November.

Last fall, Reger announced that he was not looking to replace Packman and that he was putting the track up for sale. At that time, Reger stated that if the track was not sold, it would not reopen under his ownership. On Friday, Reger said that his position has not changed.

Reger on Friday confirmed that the track is still on the market. A new "for sale" sign appeared earlier this week at the entrance to the speedway spectator parking lot on Gunnville Road.

"In the recent weeks, there's been many rumors and stories out there about the status of the track and about me and whether it's been sold or not and what the future holds," Reger said. "I want to let the local racing community know the current status right from me. ...

"The track has not been sold and is still for sale and, like I stated before, I'm not planning on running the track anymore under my ownership. I'm not going to give it away. I'm looking to sell the track and for the price I'm looking for, not anything less."

Reger declined to talk about the selling price for the track. He confirmed that he has had negotiations with at least two interested parties in recent weeks, but those talks did not bear fruit.

"I had been negotiating with a couple of different players over the last weeks," Reger said. "We were talking and then they've suddenly each just disappeared. They just seem to have kind of walked away from the negotiations. Other than that, I've had a lot of people who have been interested in purchasing the track, but as of right now, no one's written me a check."

During an interview in the fall, Reger explained that he is involved with many business ventures and that trying to own and operate the speedway had become "a major distraction" to him, prompting him to sell it.

Understandably, the possible demise of Lancaster National Speedway has been a hot topic among local auto racing enthusiasts. The loss of Lancaster National Speedway would be a major blow to the sport locally.

As one fan put it at a recent racing banquet, losing Lancaster National Speedway would not just be a loss of a local race track, but a "Western New York sporting institution." While there is still hope for a sale, as each day passes without a sale the mounting anxiety about Lancaster National Speedway's possible demise will only grow larger as the season, which typically begins in May, gets closer.