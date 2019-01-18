KOWALEWSKI, Ethel N.

Kowalewski - Ethel N. 91, of Princeton, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing in Lawrenceville. Born in Buffalo, NY, formerly of Silver Creek, NY and most recently resided in Princeton. She attended St. Mary's Business School in Buffalo, NY. She worked at Nabisco - National Biscuit Company in Buffalo, NY until she married Eugene Kowalewski on November 24, 1949. Ethel and Gene were vegetable and grape farmers contracted to Welch's Corporation to make jams, jellies and white grape juice. Ethel loved to garden, take road trips, country western music, pinochle, bingo and the penny slot machines. Her life was filled with many friends who enjoyed her great sense of humor and warm spirit. In May 2018, Ethel moved in with her daughter Donna and her family in Princeton. While there, Ethel had fun going to the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City, and meeting many new friends who visited her often and enjoyed a bowl of butter pecan ice cream together. Daughter of the late Martin (Barry) and Mary Kurowski Jagodzinski; wife of the late Eugene Kowalewski; mother of the late Bruce Kowalewski; sister of the late Martin Barry, Geraldine Lubkowski, Molly Jagodzinski, Robert Jagodzinski, and James Jagodzinski; she is survived by her children, Donna Murray and husband Thomas of Princeton, Bonnie Bouvier-Ciesynski and husband Hank of Irving, NY, Kathy Tampio and husband John of Silver Creek, NY; grandchildren, Anne Bouvier, Crystal Pernasilice, Bryan and Kevin Kowalewski, Eric, Erin, and Adam Kopczynski, and Jonathan, Abigail, and Laurel Murray; great- granddaughter Evelyn Pernasilice. She also was predeceased by her dear special friend Edward Domenico Sr., and is survived by his wonderful and caring family; Edward and Tracy Domenico Jr., Maureen Daugherty, and Timothy and Silvia Domenico all of Forestville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass. Ethel will be returning to Silver Creek, NY for a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Senior Care Services, PO Box 1517, Princeton, NJ 08542-1517, (609) 921-8888, www.seniorcareservicesnj.org.