Beloved burger stop Vizzi's has been closed since Dec. 5 fire and police still seek the cause of the blaze. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo)

Kenmore police still investigating cause of fire at Vizzi's

Police haven't pinned down what caused the December fire that damaged a popular Kenmore restaurant and tavern.

Village police and fire investigators continue to probe the Dec. 5 fire that struck an apartment above Vizzi's, 967 Kenmore Ave., Police Chief T.J. Phillips said. He said no one was displaced by the fire.

Vizzi's, known for massive burgers and fish fries, has been closed since.

Village Building Inspector Michael Berns said the fire primarily left behind water damage in the restaurant, but the electrical system was burned up and extensive repairs are required before power can be restored. Berns said he visited immediately after the fire and didn't find any code violations.

Vizzi's owner Sean Honan did not respond to a message. The restaurant has told customers it will reopen.

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
