KELLY - Richard G. Age 78, of North Collins, formerly of Hamburg and Conewango Valley, NY; passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Hospice Buffalo. Beloved husband of Gloria J. Robinson Kelly, father of James N. Kelly and Mary (Paul), brother of Raymond Kelly, Dorothy Clouting and Katherine Ristine. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00- 11:30 AM Monday (January 21, 2019) in the VanRensselaer and Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Randolph. Condolences may be offered online at www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com