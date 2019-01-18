KaBOOM! and Wilson grants available

KaBOOM! and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation are making an additional $1 million available to create lasting, scalable design installations through its Play Everywhere Challenge.

Innovative design submissions are sought that reimagine where and how child's play can happen in communities, from sidewalks and vacant lots to bus stops, open streets and beyond.

The initiative is based on the premise that play is essential to healthy development and is necessary for developing critical life skills.

"When kids have opportunities to play, they grow up happier, healthier and ready for life,” said James Siegal, CEO of KaBOOM!

Applications are open now through March 22 from KaBOOM! for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, Monroe and Wyoming counties.