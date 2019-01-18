Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly gets clean bill of health at latest checkup

Jim Kelly got good news on his most recent medical checkup.

The Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer got a clean bill of health on his latest MRI test, his wife, Jill, reported on social media.

Kelly underwent a surgery in late November as part of a string of mouth and jaw reconstructions that have taken place in the wake of his battle with cancer.

Jill Kelly said the results “took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good.”

“Thank GOD!” she wrote on her Instagram account. “Although God is in all of it, I needed to be reminded (yet again) that this is not the end of the story. It’s a page. A chapter. It’s part of the greater story.”

Kelly originally was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. He had a major surgery last March for the reconstruction of his upper jaw and the removal of a cancer cell.

Kelly is scheduled to be in Orlando, Fla., this coming week for the NFL’s Pro Bowl. He was selected as one of four 2019 Pro Bowl Legends Captains for the annual all-star game.

Kelly will be the captain of the AFC offense with former Cowboy and Denver Bronco DeMarcus Ware serving as the captain of the defense. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher will serve as captains for the NFC team. The Pro Bowl game is Jan. 27.