Section VI dual meet wrestling championships KO'd by expected storm; Canisius-St. Joe's game still on

The anticipated winter storm this weekend has made an impact on the sports schedule in a major way, as the Section VI Dual-Meet Team Championship has been cancelled.

Section VI wrestling co-chairman Israel Martinez said the top-seeds in Division I (Olean) and Division II (Falconer) will represent Section VI at the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Tournament next weekend in Syracuse. They will represent the section because they had the most points per the system used to seed the teams. However, the section plans to ask for at-large bids for Niagara Wheatfield (Division I) and Pioneer (Division II), two past meet champions who were among the favorites to win regardless of the seeds.

"Our seeding system is a points system," Martinez said. "It prevents any kind of potential political argument over who the top seed is. It protects the integrity of the committee."

Meanwhile the Buffalo Public Schools have canceled all activities slated for Saturday and Sunday, including the annual boys and girls MLK Classic basketball tournaments.

While the Friday games were expected to go on as scheduled, the five boys games slated for Saturday at City Honors and four games slated for the girls version of the MLK at McKinley will be rescheduled for a time still to be determined.

The tournament games likely could be rescheduled in similar fashion to last season with the contests being made up over the course of a couple weekends later in the season. Snow and cold resulted in the Saturday slate of last year's tournament being postponed by the district.

Section VI also canceled its indoor track meet slated for Saturday at Houghton.

While the weather has KO'd a good number of events, the rivalry basketball game between Canisius and St. Joe's will go on, except the game time has been changed. The varsity game will now start at 1:30 p.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled. The junior varsity teams for both rivals tip off the action at noon at St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute.