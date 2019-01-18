GRACZYK, Robert

GRACZYK - Robert Of Depew, January 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Fydrych); devoted father of Linda D'Auria, Susan (late Timothy) Ross, David, Anne-Marie Cameron, and late Christopher; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Andrew, Joshua, Shannon, Jessica, Christopher, Danielle, Kaylie, late Jason, and Zacharie; great-grandfather of Jason, Collin, Kenna, Lexi, and Evelyn; dear brother of the late Leonard and late Richard (Carol); uncle of Marsha Lavey. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, today 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.