GIBSON, David B.

GIBSON - David B. Age 71, of North Tonawanda, died January 16, 2019. David was a former teacher at Riverdale High School in Fort Myers, FL. In 1983, after the birth of his sons, he made the "ultimate sacrifice" and moved from Florida to North Tonawanda to continue his teaching career at St. Joseph's Collegiate Inst. David was an Eagle Scout, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan and he loved to fish. Beloved husband of Kathy (Binkley) Gibson; dear father of Brian (Fiance;e Laura DeRosa) Gibson and Kevin Gibson; brother of Kathy Knox and the late Bruce Gibson; brother-in-law of Glenda Gibson, Lynne Hummel, Gary, Jeff, Mark Binkley and the late "Bink"; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM from First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO (gifts.wustl.edu). Guest register available online at frettholdfuneralhome.com