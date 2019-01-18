Monsignor Martin 4, Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park (FLOP) 1
Monsignor Martin player Camryn Brownschdile skates with the puck against a Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park (FLOP) player during the first period on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
Monsignor Martin player Haylee Luderman and Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Jenna Dickson battle for a loose puck.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park (FLOP) player Kathleen Dougherty chases down a loose puck.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Mary Kromer skates with the puck against Monsignor Martin.
Monsignor Martin player Jackie Klawon celebrates her goal against Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Brooke Becker looks to pass against Monsignor Martin.
Monsignor Martin player Riley Malicki celebrates her goal against Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park (FLOP) during the first period at the Nike base on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Monsignor Martin goaltender Isabella Battaglia.
Monsignor Martin player Camryn Brownschidle skates with the puck against Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park.
Monsignor Martin goaltender Isabella Battaglia stops Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Mary Kromer.
Monsignor Martin player Mackenzie Blake checks Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Julia Peters.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Brooke Becker shoots against Monsignor Martin.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park players watch from the bench against Monsignor Martin.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Brooke Becker scores against Monsignor Martin.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Brooke Becker celebrates her second-period goal.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Kathleen DOugherty chases a loose puck during the second period.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Brooke Becker skates with the puck.
Monsignor Martin celebrates the third goal against Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park during the second period.
Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park player Brooke Becker looks to pass against Monsignor Martin.
