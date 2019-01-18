Freedom Wall a portrait gallery of civil rights champions
The Freedom Wall is a giant mural honoring 28 local and national civil rights figures, painted by artists John Baker, Julia Bottoms, Chuck Tingley and Edreys Wajed on the wall surrounding the NFTA Cold Springs garage on East Ferry and Michigan. It was commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Public Art Initiative.
Detail of Martin Luther King Jr., by Julia Bottoms. From the accompanying panel, "One of the most profoundly influential participants in the Civil Rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr., organized the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, orchestrated nonviolent protests and marches throughout the United States during the 1950s and 1960s, and delivered a number of speeches that ultimately led to the passing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965."
Detail of Harriet Tubman, by Edreys Wajed, on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "After escaping from slavery in 1849, Harriet Tubman went on to become one of the Underground Railroad's most daring and successful operatives in the years preceding the Civil War and then a scout, spy, and nurse for the Union army during the conflict. Between 1850 and 1858, it is estimated that she made as many as 19 trips back into slave-holding states in order to lead as many as 300 people, including her own parents..."
Detail of Frederick Douglass, by Julia Bottom. From the accompanying panel, "A former slave, Frederick Douglass was one of the most influential voices in the abolitionist movement prior to the Civil War and in the work to ensure the full recognition of the civil rights of African Americans after the war's end."
Detail of Rosa Parks, by Julia Bottoms. From the accompanying panel, "Widely lauded as the "Mother of the Civil Rights Movement," Rosa Parks's commitment to the pursuit of racial justice both predated and extended long after her famous refusal to move to the back of a segregated bus in December 1955. Parks' act of civil disobedience instigated a 381-day boycott of Montgomery's bus system, led by a then relatively unknown Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."
Detail of Malcolm X, by Edreys Wajed. From the accompanying panel, "Malcolm X's impassioned rhetoric helped shaped the course of the modern struggle for civil rights. He argued for Black empowerment and the abolishment of what he perceived to be nationally pervasive racial inequities."
Detail of Arthur O. Eve, by Julia Bottoms. From the accompanying panel, "As the New York State Assembly's longest-serving member and as a private citizen since his retirement, Arthur O. Eve has been committed to improving the lives of his community's most underserved."
Detail of Minnie Gillette, by Chuck Tingley. From the accompanying panel, "Minnie Gillette's commitment to and work for her community far exceeded her historic tenure as a member of the Erie County Legislature," where she became the first African-American woman to serve in the role.
Detail of Mama Charlene Caver Miller, by John Baker. From the accompanying panel, "She is a powerhouse of community service in Buffalo, volunteering for local block clubs, food pantries, and The Challenger as well as the American Red Cross, NAACP, YMCA, and other religious and public organizations dedicated to helping those in need."
Detail of Eva Doyle, by Julia Bottoms. From the accompanying panel, "Eva Doyle is a prominent historian, author, and lecturer whose focus is African American history. In her various professional and volunteer activities, Doyle has exhibited a lifelong commitment to progress for African Americans in the region."
Detail of King Peterson, by Julia Bottoms. From the accompanying panel, "He was elected to the Buffalo Common Council as the Ellicott District representative in 1955, becoming only the second African American to serve on the Common Council in the city's history."
Detail of Dr. Lydia T. Wright, by Edreys Wajed From the accompanying panel, "Wright became the city's first African American pediatrician, serving generations of children in the community over what would be a 36-year career as a physician."
Detail of George K. Arthur, by Chuck Tingley. From the accompanying panel, "Over the course of a political career that lasted almost half a century, Buffalo native George K. Arthur dedicated himself to ensuring equality and promoting unity in a constantly changing city."
Detail of Al-Nisa Banks, by John Baker. From the accompanying panel, "Al-Nisa Banks is the owner, editor and publisher of The Challenger, one of the largest African American newspapers in the state of New York. Since starting as a volunteer at the Buffalo-based paper in 1979, Banks has worked tirelessly to give the local African American community a platform to address and discuss the issues that impact them and the city of Buffalo."
Detail of Frank Merriweather, by Edreys Wajed. From the accompanying panel, "As a publisher, political organizer, and dedicated family man, Frank Merriweather helped shape the political, economic, and civic growth of Buffalo's African American community for more than three decades."
Detail of Dr. Monroe Fordham, by Chuck Tingley. From the accompanying panel, "In 1974, Fordham (who had recently completed his doctorate at the University at Buffalo) was a driving force in founding The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier: an organization dedicated to collecting and preserving records documenting the legacies of African Americans in Western New York."
Detail of Thurgood Marshall, by John Baker. From the accompanying panel, "In 1954, Thurgood Marshall, the long-serving chief counsel of the NAACP during the height of the Civil Rights movement, rose to national prominence after successfully arguing before the Supreme Court the case of Brown v. Board of Education, which ended racial segregation in public schools... His success in fighting discrimination through the legal system led to his appointment to the United States Court of Appeals in 1961, as Solicitor General of the United States in 1965, and to the Supreme Court in 1967, where he would become the first African American justice."
Detail of Shirley Chisolm, painted by John Baker. From the accompanying panel, "she was the first African American woman elected to Congress and both the first African American and the first woman to compete in the presidential primaries for a major political party."
Detail of Alicia Garza, by Julia Bottoms. From the accompanying panel, "Alicia Garza, an Oakland, Calif.,-based organizer, writer, public speaker, and self-described "freedom dreamer," is currently the Special Projects Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the nation's leading voice for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. Garza, along with Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors, also co-founded Black Lives Matter"
Detail of W.E.B. Du Bois, by Edreys Wajed. From the accompanying panel, "W. E. B. Du Bois was a prolific scholar whose influential writings revolutionized our understanding of the myriad forces responsible for racial inequity in the United States and what form possible solutions might take."
Detail of Mary B. Talbert, by Chuck Tingley. From the accompanying panel, "In both her Buffalo community and on the international stage, Mary B. Talbert was a pioneering civil rights activist who emphasized the potential power of women u2013 especially African American womenu2013 to bring an end to injustice."
Detail of William Wells Brown, by Edreys Wajed on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "William Wells Brown escaped to freedom shortly before his twentieth birthday in 1834, taking the first step toward what would be a nearly fifty-year career as a celebrated abolitionist, speaker, and author."
Detail of Stokely Carmichael, by Chuck Tingley on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "At once influential and divisive, Stokely Carmichael is best known for popularizing ÒBlack PowerÓ as both a powerful slogan and a philosophy of self-determination."
Detail of Marcus Garvey, by John Baker, on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "Marcus Garvey was a pioneer of pan-Africanism, persuasively arguing for a vision of social and political equality through the global unification of all peoples of African descent that would be hugely influential to activists working outside the mainstream Civil Rights movement in the 1960s."
Detail of Fannie Lou Hamer, by Edreys Wajed, on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "Hamer worked as a sharecropper in Mississippi for the majority of her life. She became active in the Civil Rights movement in 1962 after attending a meeting near her home organized by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee." Famer came to the national spotlight in 1964 with her testimony to the credentials committee at the Democratic National Convention, which included the now-famous line, ÒI am sick and tired of being sick and tired.Ó
Detail of Huey P. Newton, by Chuck Tingley, on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "As a cofounder and leader of the Black Panthers, Huey P. Newton was a powerful voice for militant revolution in the name of freedom and justice during the 1960s."
Detail of Bill Gaiter, by John Baker, on The Freedom Wall. From the accompanying panel, "During the 1970s, Gaiter organized various demonstrations, boycotts, and lawsuits challenging instances of inequality, and was responsible for securing employment for hundreds of minority construction workers. He also worked to improve living and health standards in the community and address issues of discrimination in the workplace, housing, the criminal justice system, and education."
Detail of Angela Davis, by Chuck Tingley. From the accompanying panel, "Davis rose to international prominence during the 1970s for her unwavering pursuit of racial and economic justice through radical political action."
Detail of Rev. J. Edward Nash Sr. by John Baker. Wall. From the accompanying panel, "At the age of 24, he accepted a position as pastor of Buffalo's Michigan Street Baptist Church, in part because of its legendary association with the Underground Railroad. During his notable 61-year ministry, Nash developed a statewide and national reputation not only for his powerful sermons but also for his tireless advocacy on behalf of the less fortunate."
The Freedom Wall has become a place where people gather to celebrate the work and legacy of Dr. King, as witnessed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2018 as Neil Shropshire, left, leads a song during an impromptu gathering in front of his portrait by artist Julia Bottoms.
