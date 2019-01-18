Freedom Wall a portrait gallery of civil rights champions

The Freedom Wall, a giant mural featuring portraits of 28 local and national civil rights leaders, painted on the 300-foot concrete wall surrounding the NFTA Cold Springs Garage on East Ferry and Michigan. The 2017 work by artists Buffalo-based artists John Baker, Julia Bottoms, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed, was commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Public Art Initiative.