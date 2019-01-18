Four stores, maybe more, closing at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA

Four retailers have decided not to renew their leases at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA and will close their stores.

Closing their doors by the end of the month are: Converse, which sells sneakers and apparel; Corningware, Corelle & More, which sells kitchenware; The Body Shop, which sells cosmetics, skincare and perfume; and Naturalizer, which sells footwear.

Other national retailers with locations at the Fashion Outlets have announced widespread closures that likely will result in more losses.

Gymboree filed bankruptcy this week and announced plans to close all of its stores. Chico's FAS, which owns Chico's, Soma and White House Black Market, announced last week that it would close 250 of its stores. Though it has not said which locations would be affected, Fashion Outlets has both Chico's and White House Black Market stores.

Those companies have not yet given word of their closure to Fashion Outlets, the mall said.

Though there were rumors that Saks OFF 5th Avenue was considering a closure, mall spokesperson Kailey Kolozsvary said the store will remain open.

Bath & Body Works will remodel this year, expanding into part of the former Naturalizer space and adding the White Barn Candle concept. It will temporarily relocate to another space in the mall during the remodel and is expected to reopen in its permanent space in June.

Mercado Place, a 16,000-square-foot food hall destined for an outparcel along Military Road, is expected to open this summer.