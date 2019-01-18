Foundations form group to help non-profits

Five local foundations have joined together to form a new working group geared to assist nonprofits in Western New York, including Monroe County.

The foundations are the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, John R. Oishei Foundation, Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, and Western New York Foundation.

The foundations, along with two independent consultants, seek to build on existing efforts and fill gaps not being addressed. The group is also looking to hire a program director to lead the design and oversight of the strategy for the group.

Also involved are Community Wealth Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, and NY Funders Alliance, an association of grant-makers and philanthropic advisers throughout New York State.