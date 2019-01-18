FACHKO, Stephen D.

FACHKO - Stephen D. January 16, 2019, of Derby NY. Beloved husband of the late Louise (Meka) Fachko; dear father of Daniel (Dawn) Fachko, Linda (Gary) Kraemer, Bob (Annette) and David (Lee Ann) Fachko; grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of James (Dolly) Fachko, Helen (Steven) Mellerski and the late Edward Gasiecki and Donald Fachko; loved by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call, Sunday from 3-7 pm at the latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, 8434 Main St., Angola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday at 10 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, please assemble at church. Stephen served in the U.S. Navy and was a car inspector for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad; he enjoyed fishing and road trips to visit family. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in Stephen's memory.