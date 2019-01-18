Exhibit of William Storrs' art opens Sunday in Kenan Center

A major retrospective exhibit of the paintings of William W. Storrs, a longtime Lockport artist who died in 2005, will open from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St.

The show will continue through Feb. 17.

Storrs taught at Lockport High School for more than 30 years and also taught art to adults in night school classes and at Niagara County Community College. The Kenan Center's annual high school photography show, which he founded, now is named after him.

The retrospective includes many privately owned paintings and some that will be available for purchase.