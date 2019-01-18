Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 19, 2019

The ACBL-wide Junior Fund game on Tuesday, Jan. 22, will be played locally at 10:30 a.m. at the Bridge Center of Buffalo and 11 a.m. at the Airport Bridge Club, where there is no extra charge. There will be hand records and analysis, as well as extra points for winners at the district level.

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at no extra charge at all its games today, Saturday, Jan. 19, through next Thursday, Jan. 24. The club will celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 21, with two extra-point games, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Bridge Club Meridian will offer an extra-point game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo holds its monthly Sunday game at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 with a separate section planned for players with fewer than 750 master points.

The Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament will be held Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For info, click this link.

This week’s column also includes the final 2018 standings for Western New York Player of the Year among local euchre players. Find them by scrolling to the bottom. For more info about local euchre games, email Ed Hans at edhans@monkberry.com.

Tournament calendar

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Today, Saturday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21. For info, click this link.

Unit 112 199er Sectional – Strathallen Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Unit 116 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 7.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of Jan. 7 to Jan. 13

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 73.44%; Judi Marshall and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 59.38%; Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 54.17%; Bob Linn and Mike Ryan, 51.05%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Martin Pieterse, 61.78%; C: Eleanor Whelan and Rita Sofia, 48.06%; east-west, A/B: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 58.05%; C: Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 54.11%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: Alan Greer and John Ziemer, 64.88%; B: Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 56.55%; C: Ed Morgan and John Bava, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A/B: Eleanor Whelan and Helen Panza, 62.92%; C: Pawan Matta and Ed Morgan, 60.83%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 67.50%; B: Joe Rooney and Bill Boadman, 50.83%; C: Denise Slattery and Gay Simpson, 46.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A/B: Sandi England and Barbara Libby, 58.33%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 55.36%; C: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 49.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 59.38%; B: Dorothy May and Gay Simpson, 56.25%; C: Rolene Pozarny and Joyce Greenspan, 53.13%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 60.42%; B/C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 50.30%; east-west, A: Marcia Wright and Carol Roth, 66.07%; B: Gail Pitterman and Carol Neuhaus, 59.82%; Joel Bronstein and Sol Messinger, 58.63%; C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 42.86%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 61.85%; Chris Urbanek and Judy Graf, 55.93%; B: Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 53.70%; Bill Rushmore and John Sinclair, 50.37%; Mary Ball and Art Morth, 48.89%; Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 48.15%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 60.42%; Judy Zeckhauser and Chip Kean, 55.36%; Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 54.76%; C: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Terry Camp, 52.98%; east-west, A/B: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 55.06%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Sue Neubecker and Art Morth, 87.50%; B: Peter Patterson and Henry Chudy, 70.50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 62.50%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 54.17%; B/C: Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 51.85%; Sue Neubecker and Ten-Pao Lee, 51.39%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joanne LaFay and Dave Larcom, 63%; Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 53%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 51%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 63.43%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 60.65%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 50.93%; Carol Bedell and Betty Metz, 50.46%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Chuck Heimerl and Ron Fill, 67.5%; Bill Rich and Ed Harman, 60%; east-west, Vince Taeger and Paul Morgante, 60%; Sandy Marcussen and Henry Chudy, 49.5%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 64.58%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 54.86%; Joyce Kindt and Eugene Giorgini, 54.17%; Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, 52.78%; Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 50.69%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 71.53%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 55.56%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 54.86%; Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 66%; Marian Morber and Chuck Heimerel, 59.5%; east-west, Stan Kozlowski and Prem Lata Maheshwari, 70%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 47.5%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 52.2%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 51.1%; east-west, David Young and Tim Hartnett, 61.9%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 52.5%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Prem Lata Maheshwari and Sukhanand Jain, 66.7%; Ruth Jones and Carol Grieco, 54.2%; east-west, Dick Munschauer and Nick Leibovic, 68.8%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 47.9%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Ellen Lochead and Marge McMillen, 59%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 58%; Prem Lata Maheshwari and Bob Jorgensen, 56%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 58.8%; Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 57.5%; Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 52.5%.

Euchre

The year-end awards dinner for the Player of the Year competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Third Warders Club, 147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, with a social hour at 1 p.m., and dinner at 2, followed by a tournament.

As of Jan. 12, the Saturday and Thursday tournaments have moved from the Wheatfield American Legion Post to Dave's Last Chance Saloon, 4900 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls.

Final 2018 Western New York Player of the Year Standings:

Scorecards/Points per hand/Overall points (80 top)

1. Bill Henderson – 39 / 0.806 / 64.51.

2. Ed Hans – 61 / 0.801 / 64.09.

3. Walt Wilkins – 33 / 0.798 / 63.81.

4. Butch Schultz – 51 / 0.791 / 63.32.

5. Glenn Fose – 135 / 0.784 / 62.72.

6. Willie Beutel – 111 / 0.783 / 62.65.

7. Doug Snell – 78 / 0.780 / 62.40.

8. Leo Schul – 171 / 0.780 / 62.36.

9. Sally Kosut – 105 / 0.778 / 62.24.

10. Al Fleischauer – 54 / 0.773 / 61.83.

11. Carl Hubler – 46 / 0.772 / 61.79.

12. Casey Fedak – 105 / 0.769 / 61.49.

13. Deanna Wagner / 27 / 0.768 / 61.44.

14. Fran Schunk – 43 / 0.767 / 61.39.

15. Pam Beutel – 118 / 0.766 / 61.31.

16. Jane Andres – 44 / 0.765 / 61.22.

17. Mike Evans – 152 / 0.764 / 61.14.

18. Cheryl Bertram – 39 / 0.763 / 61.00.

19. Ken Meister – 48 / 0.751 / 60.07.

20. Dave Chrzanowski – 56 / 0.750 / 60.02.

21. Mary Lozinsky – 37 / 0.748 / 59.83.

22. Judy Wilson – 23 / 0.745 / 59.58.

23. Paul Eichler – 23 / 0.739 / 59.10.

24. Rick Mislin – 30 / 0.734 / 58.70.

