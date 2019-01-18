Customs, TSA officers welcomed to free buffet at Seneca Niagara Casino

Another area business is reaching out to help government employees.

Noting that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers "are still working to keep everyone safe despite not getting paid," the Seneca Resorts & Casino is offering them two free buffet meals at Thunder Falls Buffet inside the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls. The offer is available for either lunch or dinner Monday through Friday (once per day) through January. Bring your TSA or U.S. Customs Border Protection identification for the free buffet.

“We want to recognize the dedication that our TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers show every day especially during this difficult time,” said Holly Gagnon, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “We wanted to show our appreciation for all they do on a daily basis.”

The Thunder Falls Buffet serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Dinner starts at 4 p.m. daily and continues to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 877-873-6322 or visit senecacasinos.com.