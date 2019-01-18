Crash in South Buffalo leads to impaired driving, drug possession charges

A South Buffalo man faces charges after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at Seneca and Stevenson streets, according to a police report.

Aaron J. Leo, 25, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and driving while intoxicated, according to the report.

Leo was accused of crossing double yellow lines and driving through a red light before striking two vehicles shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Leo told officers he had been using Suboxone but had a prescription for the drug. He passed one field sobriety test but failed three others at the scene. He refused to submit to a blood test at Erie County Medical Center, according to the report.

He was also charged with drug possession and promoting prison contraband when police found a bag of crack cocaine while he was being held at Central Booking.