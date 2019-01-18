Cab driver robbed in Hamlin Park

A cab driver reported early Friday she was robbed in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood, according to a police report.

The victim told police she was sent to an address on Pansy Place, off of East Delavan Avenue. There was no house with the house number where the pickup was requested, according to the report.

The driver asked a teenager outside in the vicinity if he called for a cab. After asking the driver to wait, three or four other people came out of a yard, one of whom carried a long gun and demanded money, according to the report.

The robbers took cash, personal documents and two sets of keys.