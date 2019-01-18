Share this article

Buffalo schools cancel all weekend activities because of winter storm

Buffalo Public Schools announced that all activities on Saturday and Sunday are canceled due to the winter storm warning in effect for the weekend.

"This includes Athletic competitions, Adult Education Programming and Community School Saturday Academies," the announcement issued Friday afternoon read.

The district reminded parents that there is no school in Monday due to the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

 

