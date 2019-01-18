Patrik Berglund explains to Swedish newspaper why he left the Sabres

VANCOUVER — Patrik Berglund appears to have found peace after walking away from the Buffalo Sabres last month.

In an interview published Friday, Berglund broke his silence to his hometown newspaper, Vestmanlands Läns Tidning in Vasteras, Sweden. The 30-year-old forward explained how he lost his passion and joy for hockey, which ultimately led to him leaving the Sabres and having his contract terminated.

Berglund returned home and has ruled out the possibility of playing hockey again this season. Instead, he wants to focus on his mental health.

"When you feel as bad as I did, and feel what I feel today… I really feel I've made the right decision," Berglund told reporter Pasi Hiirikoski in an article translated from Swedish. "Money is the last thing that means something to me right now."

After missing practice for what coach Phil Housley called an illness, Berglund was suspended indefinitely for failing to join the team on a two-game road trip to Washington and Boston on Dec. 15.

Berglund was promptly removed from the Sabres' website and cleared unconditional waivers Dec. 21, which led to his contract being terminated. He walked away from about $12.5 million over the next four years, including more than $2 million the rest of the season. Additionally, his departure left a hole in the Sabres' lineup. Upon being acquired from St. Louis as part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade in July, Berglund was expected to contribute at center and wing. He could play in almost every situation, having scored 168 goals in 10 seasons with the Blues, including three 20-goal seasons.