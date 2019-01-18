BN Outdoor Calendar (Jan. 18, 2019)

Jan. 18-20 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center, Niagara Falls. Nearly 200 seminars. More than 170 booths. Go to www.niagarafishingexpo.com for details.

Jan. 19 – Raven hike at Beaver Meadow in North Java from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join naturalist Mark Carra as he seeks a raven in honor of Edgar Allen Poe’s 170th birthday. Pre-registration required. $5 fee. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

Jan. 19 – Cross-country skiing at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 19 – 20th Annual National Wild Turkey Federation hunting heritage banquet for the Lakeshore Longbeards Chapter at The Kosciuszko Club, 252 Nevins Street, Dunkirk, starting at 5 p.m. Call Robert Turk (673-6703) or Scott Dibble (595-3897) for tickets or more information.

Jan. 19-20 – Akron Gun Show at the Newstead Fire Hall, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron, starting at 9 a.m. each day. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 19-20 – Outdoor and Rec Sports Show at the Daniel Carter Events Center, Allegany. Opens at 9 a.m. each day. Call 372-4433 for more info or visit www.enchantedmountains.com.

Jan. 20 – Snowshoeing at Evangola State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 – DEC Summer Conservation Camp registration opens. For more information, go to www.dec.ny.gov or call 518-402-8014.

Jan. 24 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Elma Conservation Society, 600 Creek Road, Elma. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.

Jan. 25-26 – Birds on the Niagara Festival. Loads of bird watching activities, workshops and speakers. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/events/339833690173613/

Jan. 26 – Winter bird walk on Goat Island at 11 a.m. Meet at Parking Lot 3. Sponsored by Niagara River Greenway and Buffalo Audubon.

Jan. 26 – Sportsmen’s Feast at Ridgewood Bible Church, 7073 Ridge Road, Lockport. Guest speaker will be Larry Moyer. Chili dinner and outdoor exhibits. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information contact, call 434-5774. Admission is $5.

Jan. 26 – West Falls Conservation Society game dinner. Contact Sandi Kirkham at 652-9219 for more info.

Jan. 26-27 – Snowshoeing and cocoa at the Darwin Martin House State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 26-27 – Iroquois Arms Collectors Gun Show at Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Wheatfield, starting at 9 a.m. each day. Admission $5. To rent a table or for more info, call John at 694-7443.

Jan. 28 – Fly fishing and fly-tying adult education class through the West Seneca Adult Education Program, West Seneca East Middle School. Sponsored by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. Four weeks for each. For more info call 677-3107. Cost is $40 for each session or $75 for both.

Jan. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices located at Dysinger and Beattie, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting will be held at the Orvis Shop, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. This will be the new permanent site for future meetings. Guest presenter is David Denk, NYSDEC Regional Permit Adminstrator. Talk will be on “Freshwater Wetlands and Wetland Conservation in New York State.” Fly tying at 6 p.m., general meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings open to the public.

Feb. 1 – CBA Chapter Bow Bending Believers 15th annual dinner and seminar at Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Road, Medina. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bass Pro and TV show host Hank Parker. Tickets are $15. Call Merle at 585-765-2839 for more info.

Feb. 2 – Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation hunting heritage banquet at Banchetti’s Banquet Center, 550 North French Road, Amherst, starting at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. For more info and for tickets, call Al Gai at 937-3271.

Feb. 2 - Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest sponsored by the Niagara River Anglers Association at Lewiston Landing. Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario tributaries. For more information, call Paul Jackson at 998-8910. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle, Lewiston, or Slippery Sinker in Olcott. www.niagarariveranglers.com

Feb. 3 – Alexander Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Admission is $5. www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 3 – Alabama Hunt Club, 1857 Lewiston Road, Alabama, monthly black powder/muzzleloader shoot starting at 9 a.m. Call John at 714-5514 or Sam at 585-297-7747.

Feb. 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dave Spiering, the New York State Parks Department Niagara River Restoration Projects Manager, discussing the East River Marsh, Burnt Ship Creek, Buckhorn Island and Grass Island projects.

Feb. 8-10 – 12th annual coyote hunt sponsored by the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. Statewide. Check out www.sportsmensfederation.com or call 845-482-4987.

Feb. 9 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.