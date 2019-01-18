[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen's Super Bowl pick: Chiefs vs. Saints

Bills quarterback Josh Allen sees the top seeds winning the conference championship games this weekend to advance to the Super Bowl.

Allen will be in Los Angeles on Saturday for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he will be offering advice to NFL hopefuls about life in the pros. Asked for his thoughts on the AFC and NFC title games, Allen picked the Chiefs to beat the Patriots and the Saints to beat the Rams.

"I obviously don’t want the Patriots to win again, being in Buffalo, but it's hard to go against Tom (Brady), what he’s been able to do in the last eight years," Allen said. "I won’t be watching as a fan, but I will be watching as a football enthusiast for sure."

The Patriots are playing in their eighth consecutive conference championship game, and Allen grew up as a Brady fan, but he knows the right things to say now that he's in Buffalo. If you're interested in putting Allen's picks to the test, a $10 parlay on the Chiefs and Saints to win straight up pays $14.11 at FanDuel Sportsbook, or if you like them both cover the spread, the parlay pays $27.39. The Patriots are 3-point underdogs against the Chiefs (marking the first time they haven't been the favorite with Brady at QB since September 2015) while the Saints are favored by 3.5.

Staff picks: None of our three pickers agreed with Allen, although they were picking against the point spread. Jay Skurski was the only picker who went with the Chiefs, but he made the Rams his best bet.

Early 2019 lines: We're not even at this year's Super Bowl yet, but there are already future lines published for next season's Super Bowl. Vegas doesn't seem high on the Bills' chances at winning it all: The Bills were one of nine teams that came in at 66-1, with only the Dolphins facing longer odds at 100-1. The Chiefs had the best odds, followed by the Rams, Saints, Bears and Patriots.

•••

