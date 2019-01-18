Bandits welcome Philadelphia to KeyBank Center for Alumni Night

The Buffalo Bandits will look for their third win in a row as the rebooted Philidelphia Wings visit the KeyBank Center today. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia (0-4) opened their first season as an expansion team against Buffalo on Dec. 15. The Bandits came away with a 17-15 win.

The Wings are led by 29-year-old forward Kiel Matisz, who has 16 points in four games of work (three goals and 13 assists).

Not far behind Matisz is fellow forward Chris Cloutier, who has logged 15 points (seven goals and eight assists) in the same time.

Each of the Wings’ four losses have come by four goals or less. Their most recent defeat at the hands of the Georgia Swarm last Friday was a 13-11 decision.

Buffalo (3-1) enjoyed a bye week last week after drubbing the Rochester Nighthawks, 13-4, on Jan. 5.

Bandits’ goaltender Matt Vinc earned his 101st career victory that night.

The 2018 Goalie of the Year wrote himself into the NLL record books that night by making 55 saves. His career total of 7,273 saves in 208 games is now the all-time best in league history.

“I think we executed in all facets of the game and we really showed the kind of lacrosse we can play when we’re firing on all cylinders,” Vinc said afterwards on Bandits.com.

Indeed, after some early hiccups, the Bandits have been running like a well-oiled machine.

Buffalo leads the league in goals with 58, many of those courtesy of Thomas Hoggarth, who is first on the team with 10.

Philadelphia will have a new face on their roster; the team announced Friday that they had signed defenseman Eric Shewell.

Shewell, 26, had most recently played two seasons for the Nighthawks after spending time in independent leagues around Canada.

It will be Alumni Night as the Bandits wrap up their four-game homestand.

Former Bandits Drew Candy, Neal Doddridge, Bob Fisher, Miles General, Jason Henhawk, Robert Henry, Travis Kilgour, Glenn Lay, Bill Meagher, Corey Quinn, Peter Tavares, Brenden Thenhaus, Bill Warder and Findlay Wilson will all be present at the arena for an autograph session at the Lexus Club.

The first 5,000 fans will also receive a commemorative Alumni Night poster.