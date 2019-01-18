Share this article

Students from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts played a musical selection Friday in Buffalo City Hall in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. (Deidre Williams/Buffalo News)

Mayor recognizes six people at Martin Luther King Jr. event

Weekend celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr. kicked off Friday in Buffalo City Hall with an annual commemoration and recognition ceremony.

Mayor Byron W. Brown hosted the event and presented awards to six individuals.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat, received the National Impact Award. Glen Jackson, chief diversity officer at M&T Bank, was given the Diversity Award. The Racial Relationship Building Award went to Michael Martin, an Onondaga of the Beaver Clan from the Six Nations of the Grand River territory of Southern Ontario.

Recipients of the Commitment to Service Award were Wilmer Olivencia, a coordinator in the City Services Division; Michelle Barron, executive director of Dress for Success Buffalo; and Kendra Brim, president of Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

