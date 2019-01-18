Share this article

Area Colleges (Jan. 19)

Friday, January 18

MEN’S HOCKEY

Niagara 7, Mercyhurst 2

N (9-12-3): Eric Cooley, Ben Sokay 2g each

Robert Morris 7, Canisius 2

C (8-12-2): Felix Chamberland, Cameron Heath g each

Brockport 4, Buffalo State 2

BS (7-8-1): Andrew Husted, Jon Colley g each

Geneseo 3, Fredonia 1

G (16-1-1): Chris Perna, Carson Kelley, Brendan Miller g each

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Potsdam 3, Buffalo State 1

BS (5-9-2): Lila Toczek g

MEN’S TENNIS

St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

