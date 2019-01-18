Area Colleges (Jan. 19)
Friday, January 18
MEN’S HOCKEY
Niagara 7, Mercyhurst 2
N (9-12-3): Eric Cooley, Ben Sokay 2g each
Robert Morris 7, Canisius 2
C (8-12-2): Felix Chamberland, Cameron Heath g each
Brockport 4, Buffalo State 2
BS (7-8-1): Andrew Husted, Jon Colley g each
Geneseo 3, Fredonia 1
G (16-1-1): Chris Perna, Carson Kelley, Brendan Miller g each
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Potsdam 3, Buffalo State 1
BS (5-9-2): Lila Toczek g
MEN’S TENNIS
St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
Share this article