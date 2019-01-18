Alden plans vote on borrowing to connect to Erie County water supply

The Alden Village Board will vote Thursday on whether to borrow $80,000 to build a permanent connection to the Erie County Water Authority main on Exchange Street, Mayor Michael G. Manicki said this week.

The project would replace a temporary connection installed during a 2016 drought that threatened to dry up some of the wells that supply the village's drinking water.

Water users voted 319-271 in favor of replacing well water with county water in a survey inserted in their November bills, even though it would raise their rates. But Manicki said this week that 24 percent of customers paid late and missed the survey deadline.

Manicki said the Exchange Street connection would mix a minimal amount of county water with the well water.