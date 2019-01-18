Adam Zyglis Cartoon Caption Contest: January 2019 winners

This month marked the 7th installment of the contest and it continues to be a hit. Readers heated up my inbox this month with nearly 750 captions, keeping our monthly average at around 770 submissions. Not too shabby!

This month’s murder mystery inspired lots of creativity. As expected, most entries were Frosty themed, but many ventured into police puns and climate jokes. A few of the winners represented the best in a category of captions. When several readers submit different versions of the same great caption, we award the best executed of bunch.

And the winners for January are…

First Place:

“I swear Jim, I told him to freeze.” ”— Colton Spaulding, Bennington NY

Second Place:

“He should have paused a moment when he heard us holler ‘stop.’” — Tim Murray, Hamburg NY

Third Place:

“Trouble is he'll be back again someday.” — Alice A. Smith, Niagara NY

Finalists:

“You turned off your body cam, right?” — Kari Kossler, Cheektowaga NY

"Looks like he's been moving hot merchandise." — Carolyn Verhage, East Amherst NY

“The unfortunate ending of a hot pursuit.” — Susan J. McNulty, Java Center NY

“Another heat and run.” — Joel Palachuvattil, Baltimore MD

“Global warming? C’mon, the guy had a meltdown.” — Joe Sullivan, Kenmore NY

“Witnesses said it escalated into a heated argument.” — Jim Carey, Essex CT

“Question the hat check girl.” — Dave O’Connor, Jamestown NY

“Not much to go on Rusty. It's gonna be another cold case.” — Tony Ciupak, Clarence NY

"Looks like a 417: Excessive Hot Toddy Consumption." — Kevin Crosby, Lockport NY

“I'm guessing it was the flannel pants.” — Tim Connell, Lancaster NY

“Poor guy. First they liquidate his business, now this.” — Michael Smith, Middletown CT

“Looks like the work of Mr. Heat Miser to me.” — Jana Mertz, Buffalo NY

“Quick grab a mop, he's trying to escape.” — Dennis Lindell, Boston NY