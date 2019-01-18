A flurry of activity about who invented the 'Griffin Weather Index'

Channel 7 meteorologist Andy Parker got creative with his storm predictions Wednesday, tweeting a graphic labeled the "Jimmy Griffin Snow Index," named after the late Buffalo mayor who urged citizens to ride out the Blizzard of 1985 with a good football game and a six pack of beer.

The index assigned cans of beer to corresponding snow accumulation totals. Three inches of snow equaled one can of beer on the index, 6 inches equaled two cans of beer and so forth, up to a 12-pack indicating a 3-foot snowfall.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz saw it and joked that he should've gotten credit for coming up with the index.

"Hmmmm, that looks familiar? Oh yes, I created the Griffin Scale," Poloncarz tweeted.

Hmmmm, that looks familiar? Oh yes, I created the Griffin Scale, but that is not the actual scale. Thanks for the attribution though 😉 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 17, 2019

Poloncarz was referring to a snow rating system he apparently came up with in 2014, which designated a snowstorm of fewer than 6 inches a "Genny Pounder Storm" and escalated to a "Roll Out the Beer Ball" blizzard with snowfall measured "by yardsticks."

Parker didn't budge. Instead, he deferred to Griffin himself.

"Actually, Jimmy Griffin created the Jimmy Griffin Snow Index," Parker tweeted. "Cheers!"

Well Jimmy said grab a six pack but the scale was my fun little homage to him. https://t.co/SwuYtybz8Q — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 17, 2019

PHOTO GALLERY: Blizzard of 1985: The Six-Pack Storm