Share this article

print logo
The Mayor Griffin weather index, as tweeted by meteorologist Andy Parker. (via Twitter)

A flurry of activity about who invented the 'Griffin Weather Index'

|Published |Updated

Channel 7 meteorologist Andy Parker got creative with his storm predictions Wednesday, tweeting a graphic labeled the "Jimmy Griffin Snow Index," named after the late Buffalo mayor who urged citizens to ride out the Blizzard of 1985 with a good football game and a six pack of beer.

The index assigned cans of beer to corresponding snow accumulation totals. Three inches of snow equaled one can of beer on the index, 6 inches equaled two cans of beer and so forth, up to a 12-pack indicating a 3-foot snowfall.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz saw it and joked that he should've gotten credit for coming up with the index.

"Hmmmm, that looks familiar? Oh yes, I created the Griffin Scale," Poloncarz tweeted.

Poloncarz was referring to a snow rating system he apparently came up with in 2014, which designated a snowstorm of fewer than 6 inches a "Genny Pounder Storm" and escalated to a "Roll Out the Beer Ball" blizzard with snowfall measured "by yardsticks."

Parker didn't budge. Instead, he deferred to Griffin himself.

"Actually, Jimmy Griffin created the Jimmy Griffin Snow Index," Parker tweeted. "Cheers!"

PHOTO GALLERY: Blizzard of 1985: The Six-Pack Storm

Samantha Christmann – Samantha Christmann covers retail for The Buffalo News and writes the Discount Diva column.
There are no comments - be the first to comment