Seventh-grader wins Catholic ed 'Kindness Counts' award

A seventh-grader at Saints Peter and Paul School in Williamsville has won the third annual Natalie Mattimore Lewis Kindness Counts Character Award, an award given by the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

The award will be given to Gabrielle "Gabby" Adamczyk at the 19th annual Catholic education dinner Jan. 31 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Gabby's teacher, Denise Amato, said of her student: “There is never a day where Gabby doesn’t greet others with a smile and joyful attitude, and she doesn’t follow the crowd, but rather stands firm in her family and Christian values."

The award is named in the memory of Natalie Mattimore Lewis, a graduate of St. Rose of Lima School in Buffalo, who died in a hot air balloon accident in 2014. Proceeds from the dinner are used to fund needs-based tuition assistance for students attending Catholic elementary schools.