15-year-old East High School student charged with falsely reporting gunfire at school

A 15-year-old East High School student was charged this week with falsely reporting gunfire taking place at the school, according to Buffalo police.

The student was accused of using another student's cellphone to call 911 from inside the school, at 820 Northampton St., at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call to find no such occurrence, according to a police report.

The student was charged with falsely reporting an incident and was taken to Erie County Family Court.