ZIOLKOWSKI, June A. (Schillo)

ZIOLKOWSKI - June A. (nee Schillo)

January 15, 2019; of Depew, NY, age 80. Beloved wife of Ronald E. Ziolkowski; dearest mother of Robert (Robin), Laura and James (Leanne) Ziolkowski; dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Judith (Daniel) Tschetter and predeceased by one brother and three sisters. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where a Prayer Service will follow at 8 PM. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com