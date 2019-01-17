WEBSTER, Donald Jr.

WEBSTER - Donald Jr. January 15, 2019. Predeceased by wife of 63 years, Lorraine (Duggan) Gustafson Webster on December 23, 2018; his daughter Joan Clough, grandson Corey, and granddaughter Sandy Rowley; father of Barbara Louise (Louis) Lipome, Geraldine Jane (John) Hannahs, Annette Nadine Webster, Blaine Halifax (Maria) Webster and Marian Elizabeth (James) Misner; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Good Shepherd Church St. Augustine's Campus, 8700 Goodrich Rd., Clarence Center, NY. Entombment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to the church would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com