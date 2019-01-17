VOLANTE, Suzanne F. (Huguenin)

January 15, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Francis C. Volante; loving mother of Francis B. (Jennifer Burbank) Volante and Gary A. (William Emms) Volante. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main Street, Buffalo at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com