Two artists merge in collaborative exhibit 'Combination of the Two'

When you are husband and wife as well as artists, it seems only natural to collaborate on an art project.

For Ginny O’Brien and Michael Basinski that meant literally passing an art composition back and forth across a table. Using markers, gouache, cloth, original photographs and prepared materials, this unique process allowed them to “dissolve the notion of one artist.”

The result is “Combination of the Two,” a new exhibit on view through Feb. 23 at the Western New York Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.). The interesting title not only refers to the collaboration between the two artists, but it is the name of the first track from Big Brother and the Holding Company’s 1968 album “Cheap Thrills.” In 2017, O’Brien and Basinski published their works in the book “Combinings” with RedFox Press.

An opening reception for "Combination of the Two" is from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18. A free artist talk will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at WNYBAC. Visit wnybookarts.org.

