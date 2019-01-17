The state of art is explored in Cultivate Cinema screening of 'A Bread Factory'

Two women create a community arts space out of an abandoned bread factory. Forty years later, they remain an important part of the community by offering entertainment (movies, exhibits, dance) and hosting civic groups and after-school programs for kids.

But when a celebrity couple comes to town with big plans, their funding is threatened and the community must rally.

That’s the synopsis of Patrick Wang’s “A Bread Factory,” a two-part film about the “state of art, community and commerce in our lives” that stars Tyne Daily and Elisabeth Henry. Cultivate Cinema Circle hosts a screening Jan. 19 in Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center (341 Delaware Ave.).

The intriguing two-part format is something Wang said he did to expand the art form. “The two-film form doesn’t sound particularly extraordinary at first, but then you realize how few films have been designed in this format. These movies aren’t just sequels, they intentionally use the two-film form to house a dramatic and aesthetic structure that can’t fit elsewhere,” he said in the film’s press kit.

Part 1 of the film will be shown at 3 p.m. and Part 2 at 7 p.m. Jan. 19. There will be a one-hour intermission between movies. Tickets are $8 general; $6 students and

seniors; $5 members.