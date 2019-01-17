SILVIS, BILLY L., Sr.

SILVIS - Billy L., Sr. Age 89, on January 15, 2019. Born August 22, 1929; son of the late Bert and Sara (Lucas) Silvis. Billy is a U.S. Air Force veteran, was employed at General Motors Powertrain plant. Member of the American Legion Tonawanda Post 264. Survivors include three children, Mary (Lewis) Burgio, Billy (Becky) Silvis Jr. and Larry (Lynn) Silvis; five brothers and sisters, Sally (Don) Ziegler, Donna Barger, Albert (Lorraine) Silvis, Gene (Tillie) Silvis, and Laddie Silvis; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a granddaughter; two sisters, Flo Gaunt, and Lillian Kunselman; and brother, Jim Silvis. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Saturday 4:00-7:30 PM with services following at 7:30 PM. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.