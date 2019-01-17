SCOLESE, Francis E.

SCOLESE - Francis E. January 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Gloria S. (Palisano) Scolese; loving father of Mary Leonardi (Glenn), Amy Weiss (John), Paul Scolese (Kathryn Doherty); dear grandfather of Daniel (fiancee Jamie), Matthew, Mark, Elle, Patrick, Katie, Connor, Mary, Annie, P.J., and Margaret; brother of Rose Marie Beltrami and the late Anthony and Christopher Scolese; brother-in-law of Joanne (Carmen) Seminara, Samuel (Charlotte) Palisano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com