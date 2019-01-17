SARDO, Salvatore A. "Sam"

Of South Buffalo, at the age of 83, on January 16, 2019. Husband of the late Dianne M. (nee Rupple) Sardo; father of Salvatore Sardo, Jr.; brother of Angie (late Tony) Nobile, Michael (Donna), Jeannette (Claude) Imagna, Raymond and the late Anna (late Chuck) Nocera, Mary (Don) Lewecki, Chuck (late Rafael), Frank (late Tessie) and Joseph (Rose) Sardo; grandfather of Ryan. Visitation Friday 3:00-7:00 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica Saturday at 9:15 AM. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL .com