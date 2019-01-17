Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 17, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: Wise words from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, born on this date in 1706, “We must all hang together, or assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

ALL-L-L ABOARD! – The Model Railroad Club of Buffalo, the third oldest in the nation, will stage its annual open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again Jan. 26 and 27 on the second floor of the Northtown Boys & Girls Club, 54 Riverdale Ave. off Niagara Street, Town of Tonawanda. Visitors should use the Edgar Street entrance.

Nearly 2,000 square feet of layouts featuring HO-scale, O-scale and On30-Narrow gauge track will be operating through realistic city and country terrain. Admission is $2, $5 per family. For more info, visit the website at buffalocentral.railfan.net or see the club’s Facebook page.

BARGAIN HUNT – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, will hold its New Year’s Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with antiques, collectibles and holiday items. Visitors can bring up to three antiques and collectibles for free appraisals. Veterans Outreach also will be on hand to provide assistance to returning service members. For info, call Janice Misuraca at 627-3619.

SPEAK OUT – “Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” That’s the topic of an oratorical contest for students sponsored by the Buffalo Lafayette Optimist Club at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 in the West Room of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

Winners at the local level, who will receive a medallion and a certificate, have a chance to advance to the zone level and the district level. District winners will earn cash prizes and get to go to international world championship in St. Louis, Mo., in July.

The contest is open to all students in Erie County who were under 19 years old last Oct. 1. Deadline for applications is Feb. 1. For more info, call Ruth Shatzel at 348-4500 or email buffalolafayetteoptimists@gmail.com. Applications can be found at the Optimist International website.

GET A GRANT – A free presentation for non-profit groups and municipalities on Preserve New York and Technical Assistance Grants from the State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. For more info and to register, visit preservenys.org/northtonawanda.

