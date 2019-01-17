Plenty of town seats open this November in West Seneca

West Seneca Republican and Democratic parties are seeking candidates for seven town positions.

Offices up for election in November include the supervisor, three council seats, town justice, town clerk and highway superintendent.

Those interested in seeking the GOP endorsement should submit a letter of interest or cover letter with a resume to P.O. Box 725, West Seneca, NY 14224, postmarked by Jan. 31. Prospective candidates will be asked to attend an orientation and fill out an application and the Nominating Committee will initiate interviews.

Those interested in seeking the Democratic endorsement should send a certified letter and resume to Chairman Tim Elling, 10 Brian Lane, West Seneca, NY 14224, postmarked by Jan. 30. After receiving the letters, the committee will schedule interviews. The party also is seeking candidates for Erie County Legislative District 10.