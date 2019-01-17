PIERCE, Helen M. (Satola)

Of Alden, NY, January 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Bud" Pierce; dear mother of Mary Refermat and Phyllis (Joe) Falletta; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Donald) Hunter, Joey Falletta, Andrea (Mark) Kurtz, Rachael, Justin (Jessica), James (Kara), Michael and Monica Refermat; very special great-grandmother of Donnie, Justin, Joshua, Madelyn, Emelia and William; continued mother-in-law to James Refermat; predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters of the Satola Family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Regional Right to Life Comm., P.O. Box 271, Buffalo, NY 14240. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com