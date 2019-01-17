PEATE, Bertram S.

PEATE - Bertram S. January 10, 2019. Husband of the late Linda Curcie Peate; father of Christine (John K.) McNamee and the late Bertram T. Peate; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass, Saturday, January 19, at 10AM, at St. Stephen Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Gifts in Mr. Peate's memory, made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, appreciated. Arrangements by Carlton A. Ullrich Funeral Home Inc.