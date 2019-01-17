Niagara County plans Purple Heart memorial book

Niagara County is creating a memorial book honoring all county residents who have ever received the Purple Heart for injuries in military service, said Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.

The book will be unveiled at a ceremony on Aug. 7 at the Robert Clark Purple Heart Monument in Raymond Klimek Veterans Park on River Road in North Tonawanda.

The book will be permanently displayed in the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport, Jastrzemski said. It will contain space for future additions.

The county is contacting veterans organizations to obtain names of recipients, and already knows of many through its Veterans Service Agency. Purple Heart recipients who want to make sure they're listed should call the clerk's office at 439-7022 or the veterans agency at 438-4090.