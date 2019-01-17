Media shy Marshawn Lynch to guest on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' on Friday

Marshawn Lynch famously told reporters at a 2015 Media Day before the Super Bowl between his Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

Lynch, who started his NFL career as a Buffalo Bill, was once fined $50,000 for not answering questions after a game.

So you may be shocked to learn that Lynch is the mid-show interview guest for the 17th season premiere of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” at 10 p.m. Friday on the pay-cable channel.

It is unclear what Lynch will be discussing on the politically centered comedy program.

Maher’s top-of-the-show guest is former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, with conservative radio host Erick Erickson, former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank and columnist Catherine Rampbell as the roundtable guests.