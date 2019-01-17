Florida CB Mark Davis verbally commits to UB football

Mark Davis, a cornerback from Florida, will join the University at Buffalo football team in its incoming freshman class this fall.

Davis announced Thursday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the Bulls, and he will sign a National Letter of Intent in February to join UB. He is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back who, per BigCountyPreps.com, had 22 tackles (16 solo), 9 passes defended and three interceptions in 2018 at Braden River High School.

"Great school, Great campus, something new, New York, and great opportunity," Davis told the News in a direct message on Twitter.

Seventeen players signed with UB during the the early signing period Dec. 19-21, including cornerbacks Trey Franklin of Robins, Ga., and Larry Robbins of Miami, and safety Marcus Fuqua of Southfield, Mich.

The second signing period starts Feb. 6 and ends April 1. UB opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Robert Morris at UB Stadium.